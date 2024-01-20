Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA opponent, the New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Pan American Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Cook: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison
|New Mexico State Rank
|New Mexico State AVG
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|284th
|70.4
|Points Scored
|64.1
|349th
|185th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|77th
|247th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|35.3
|228th
|251st
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|131st
|277th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|6.1
|297th
|230th
|12.8
|Assists
|10.2
|346th
|301st
|13.2
|Turnovers
|13.1
|295th
