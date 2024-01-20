Tennessee State vs. Western Illinois January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) meet the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kinyon Hodges: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christian Brown: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Drew Cisse: 8.7 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
- James Dent Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesiah West: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ryan Myers: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tennessee State vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison
|Western Illinois Rank
|Western Illinois AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|256th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|76.9
|135th
|88th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|235th
|2nd
|44.6
|Rebounds
|36.4
|185th
|12th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|160th
|307th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|208th
|13.2
|Assists
|12.8
|230th
|277th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12.1
|211th
