Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-3) facing the Tennessee State Tigers (4-10) at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee State vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Caitlin Anderson: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Eboni Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Zyion Shannon: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Saniah Parker: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Raegan McCowan: 17.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Addi Brownfield: 11.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Anna Deets: 13.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory McDermott: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Allie Meadows: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

