Sunday's SoCon slate includes the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) meeting the Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK Honor Huff: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Millin: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jan Zidek: 12.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Che: 8.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Quimari Peterson: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden Seymour: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ebby Asamoah: 15.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank 266th 71.5 Points Scored 78.1 101st 103rd 67.9 Points Allowed 71.6 185th 58th 39.7 Rebounds 38.7 85th 30th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 251st 160th 7.7 3pt Made 10.5 11th 333rd 10.9 Assists 14.6 114th 162nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.1 213th

