The Tennessee Volunteers (9-5) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (15-1) in a clash of SEC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Jasmine Powell: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Karoline Striplin: 11.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Sara Puckett: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jillian Hollingshead: 5.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Sacha Washington: 13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK Iyana Moore: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Khamil Pierre: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.