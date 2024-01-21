Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Tennessee Volunteers (9-5) playing the Vanderbilt Commodores (15-1) at 3:00 PM ET.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 14.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Khamil Pierre: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Jasmine Powell: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Karoline Striplin: 11.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sara Puckett: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 5.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
