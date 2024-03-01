Oddsmakers project strong results from the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1), listing them with the 10th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +2200 on the moneyline.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Tennessee Tech play in person!

The Golden Eagles will play at home against the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

Golden Eagles NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2200 (Bet $100 to win $2200)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech Team Stats

Tennessee Tech's defense ranks 21st-worst in the nation with 97.0 points allowed per game, but its offense has been more consistent, putting up 64.0 points per game (220th-ranked in college basketball).

Looking to place a futures bet on Tennessee Tech? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Tennessee Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 Tennessee Tech has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.