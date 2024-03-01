At the moment, the Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) are listed with the 12th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +2200 on the moneyline.

The Volunteers hit the court against the Memphis Tigers in a home game. The matchup starts at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13.

Volunteers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2200 (Bet $100 to win $2200)

Tennessee Team Stats

The Volunteers are 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

The Volunteers are winless in both one-possession games (0-1) and games decided by six points or fewer (0-1).

Tennessee is giving up 78.0 points per game this season (293rd-ranked in college basketball), but it has really thrived offensively, posting 92.0 points per game (24th-best).

Tennessee Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Tennessee has one loss versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Tennessee has one win versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.