The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) are in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +2000 on the moneyline, the seventh-best odds of all college basketball teams.

On Friday, November 10 at 9:00 PM ET, the Volunteers take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a road tilt. Tennessee is favored by 2.5 points in this contest. Oddsmakers have set the point total at 132.5.

Tennessee NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2000 7th Bet $100 to win $2000 Preseason +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3000

Tennessee Team Stats

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 38.0 points per game with a +38 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.0 points per game (156th in college basketball) and allows 42.0 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

Tennessee Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Tennessee has one win versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Tennessee Players

The Volunteers' scoring leader is Dalton Knecht, who averages 17.0 points per game.

Jonas Aidoo paces Tennessee with 8.0 rebounds a game, and Zakai Zeigler leads the team with 5.0 assists per matchup.

Josiah-Jordan James knocks down 4.0 threes per game to lead the Volunteers.

Tennessee's blocks leader is Aidoo, who records 4.0 per game. James leads the team by averaging 3.0 steals a contest.

