Garth Brooks to perform concert for fans at 300 drive-in theaters

(Photo: MGN)
(Photo: MGN)(WCJB)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters June 27. The exclusive performance will adhere to CDC guidelines along with state and local mandates.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

The concert will begin at dusk rain or shine. The $100 all-inclusive ticket will allow one vehicle inside the venue.

Concertgoers will be able to purchase the tickets on Ticketmaster June 19. A list of theaters carrying the concert will be available when purchasing a ticket. Some participating theaters will be revealed Monday.

