Dolly Parton’s Stampede to reopen July 3

The dinner show will reopen for the first time since March.
(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s Stampede announced it will reopen just in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The dinner show will reopen on Friday, July 3, for the first time since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to have our longest-running dinner show open on July 3 as our area celebrates the biggest holiday weekend of the summer and as we get back to entertaining families with this unique show,” Jim Rule, CEO of World Choice Investments, LLC said. “Like our other operations, we will be observing the guidelines provided by the Tennessee Pledge.”

To make reservations click here or call 865-453-4400.

