Knoxville Towing company reminding drivers of ‘Move Over Law'
TDOT expects increase in traffic over holiday weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With travelers ready to hit the road for the 4th of July weekend, owners of Anytime Towing & Recovery want drivers to be mindful of the Move Over Law.
The owners of the towing company, Amy and Andy Parker shared video with WVLT News of cars driving past their tow truck while responding to a disabled vehicle along I-40.
In the video, you can see Amy’s husband Andy left with little to no room to safely move around.
TDOT says the Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes, or to slow down as a courtesy to first responders, tow trucks and disabled vehicles.
When it comes to carrying out each tow job, Andy Parker fears for his life and safety.
Aside from the holiday weekend, Amy Parker wants drivers to remember the law and be mindful of the lives helping out on the side of the road.
For more information about the Move Over Law, click here.
