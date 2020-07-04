Knoxville Towing company reminding drivers of ‘Move Over Law'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With travelers ready to hit the road for the 4th of July weekend, owners of Anytime Towing & Recovery want drivers to be mindful of the Move Over Law.

The owners of the towing company, Amy and Andy Parker shared video with WVLT News of cars driving past their tow truck while responding to a disabled vehicle along I-40.

“The cars were just speeding straight by. Nobody was slowing down. No body was getting over.”

In the video, you can see Amy’s husband Andy left with little to no room to safely move around.

TDOT says the Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes, or to slow down as a courtesy to first responders, tow trucks and disabled vehicles.

When it comes to carrying out each tow job, Andy Parker fears for his life and safety.

“There’s a certain level of fear that comes with it. Especially when you see across the nation how many towers are getting ran over and killed. Safety workers , Emergency workers and anyone on the side of the road. You can see these LED lights from a mile away. So I know if you can see them from a mile a way, take your time, and just even if you can’t move over just slow down a little bit and just give some space.”

Aside from the holiday weekend, Amy Parker wants drivers to remember the law and be mindful of the lives helping out on the side of the road.

" A lot of people don’t think of it this way and they are in a hurry to get somewhere. But that could be my Husband’s life. We have 8 children at home. How am I suppose to explain to them that hey your dad’s gone now because someone was careless and just didn’t slow down.”

For more information about the Move Over Law, click here.

