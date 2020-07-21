Nashville hotel offering suffrage-themed tea series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Hermitage Hotel announced Tuesday it is offering a suffrage-themed tea series, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The hotel said it is offering the high tea Thursday through Sunday in honor of women’s suffrage.

“The Hermitage Hotel really was the epicenter of the final days leading up to ratification,” said Dee Patel, managing director of the hotel.

In 1920, 36 of the 48 states had to ratify the 19th Amendment to give women the right to vote. Tennessee cast the pivotal vote.

“We wanted to create a really true and authentic experience that is beyond the traditional afternoon tea. We started looking at recipes from the 1920s and we started researching the recipe cookbooks which were part of the pro-suffrage campaign strategy. We include recipes that also involved the subliminal messaging of why women should have a place at the table and equal voting rights,” said Patel.

According to the hotel, the menu includes loose tea, tea sandwiches, scones and deserts. The hotel said it is also offering cocktails that are named after each suffrage leader. Cocktails include “The Carrie” for Carrie Chapman Catt and “The Anne” for Nashville’s Anne Dallas Dudley.

“It’s very gratifying to be able to teach people about their reasons to be proud of where they’re from,” said Debbie Watts. of Tennessee Stage and Film Company.

Reservations for tea are required at least 48-hours in advance and are limited based on social distancing guidelines. It is $60 for adults and $35 for children 10 and younger.

For more information email events@thehermitagehotel.com or call 615-244-3121.

