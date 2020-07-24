Knox County road shuts down for 2 hours following crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office have asked drivers to take an alternate route after a crash on Westland Drive.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Friday. KCSO officials said the 10055 block of Westland Drive will be shut down for the next two hours as crews work to clear the scene.

Officials said there are no reported injuries due to the crash.

