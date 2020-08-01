Jefferson City venue offers sunflower picking

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Folks looking for the perfect spot for selfies can take their pick this weekend, of photo spots and flowers. The exclusive, private event venue in Jefferson City called The Carriage House is opening its gates for another Sunday evening of you-pick flowers in the sunflower fields.

Owner Walt Stinson said, “We’ve been open for this is the fourth weekend now. And the reaction has been incredible! We’ve had people drive an hour to come see us. We’ve had families come. We had one family that was three generations, they were in from out of town, they were from Florida.”

Stinson and his family host weddings and other formal events at the rural venue next to Bays Mountain in East Tennessee. They also host events for community and nonprofit groups. Later, in August, the family plans on hosting a couple of other sunflower field events with proceeds going to nonprofits.

This Sunday, August 2, gates will be open from 4:00 to 8:00 pm for the you-pick event. Blooms cost $1 each, cash only.

“We wanted to have more people visit the Carriage House , see the beauty that we have here, and also give us some social media traction,” said Stinson. “Everyone loves to take that perfect picture and share it. And we hope you do!” The venue charges a fee for commercial photography on site.

