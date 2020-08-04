Divers in water after helicopter crashes into Tennessee River according to Knox County Rescue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River just behind a home in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson D.J. Corcoran. He said crews were on scene assessing whether the pilot or homeowners were injured.

The crash happened at 7:42 p.m. along Lakeview Drive, which runs parallel to the water, prompting the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knoxville Police Department to respond.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or who the helicopter belonged to.

Dispatchers said search crews were entering the water near the US Marine Corp base off of Alcoa Highway.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they come in.

Multiple agencies are working a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River between Alcoa Highway and Sequoyah Hills. Please stay away from the area as emergency crews respond for rescue efforts. We will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fDEW8u5FE5 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 4, 2020

