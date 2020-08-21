Advertisement

Nazi graffiti sparks investigation in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg police are investigating after a swastika was spray painted outside a store on the strip.
blurred swastika graffiti(wvlt news)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg police are investigating after a swastika was spray painted outside a store on the strip.

According to Seth Butler, spokesperson for the city, crews from the Public Works Department removed the symbol Friday morning.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 865-436-5181.

