Nazi graffiti sparks investigation in Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg police are investigating after a swastika was spray painted outside a store on the strip.

According to Seth Butler, spokesperson for the city, crews from the Public Works Department removed the symbol Friday morning.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 865-436-5181.

I’m told this image was found outside a store in Gatlinburg this morning. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-5181. A city spokesperson says the graffiti has been removed from the sidewalk. (Photo:Sean Hussey) pic.twitter.com/oTeByJ6ER3 — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) August 21, 2020

