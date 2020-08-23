Nashville man charged with criminal homicide after turning himself in to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville man is facing charges of criminal homicide after turning himself in to police Saturday morning.

Metro Nashville Police said 21-year-old Jerome Knight has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted especially aggravated robbery for the murder of 49-year-old Maged Ghaly. Knight is in jail on a $200,000 bond, WSMV reports.

Police had offered a reward for any information leading to Knight’s arrest.

BREAKING: Jerome Knight Jr., 21, has just been charged with criminal homicide & attempted especially aggravated robbery for this morning's murder of clerk Maged Ghaly, 49, at Danial Market on Dickerson Pk. Knight surrendered to detectives this evening. Bond set at $200,000. https://t.co/wtWF49bXKt pic.twitter.com/WbhqHecvKr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 23, 2020

According to records, Knight is accused of murdering store clerk Ghaly after an attempted robbery at Danial Market store located in the 2500 block of Dickerson Pike. The incident happened around 12:17 a.m.

A customer reportedly found Ghaly dead at 12:47 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the gunman, identified as Knight, enter the store about a minute before Ghaly was shot. The gunman could then be seen leaving the store on foot heading South on Dickerson Pike.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.