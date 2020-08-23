Advertisement

Nashville man charged with criminal homicide after turning himself in to police

Metro Nashville Police said 21-year-old Jerome Knight has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted especially aggravated robbery for the murder of 49-year-old Maged Ghaly.
Metro Nashville Police said 21-year-old Jerome Knight has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted especially aggravated robbery for the murder of 49-year-old Maged Ghaly.
Metro Nashville Police said 21-year-old Jerome Knight has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted especially aggravated robbery for the murder of 49-year-old Maged Ghaly.(MNPD)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville man is facing charges of criminal homicide after turning himself in to police Saturday morning.

Metro Nashville Police said 21-year-old Jerome Knight has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted especially aggravated robbery for the murder of 49-year-old Maged Ghaly. Knight is in jail on a $200,000 bond, WSMV reports.

Police had offered a reward for any information leading to Knight’s arrest.

According to records, Knight is accused of murdering store clerk Ghaly after an attempted robbery at Danial Market store located in the 2500 block of Dickerson Pike. The incident happened around 12:17 a.m.

A customer reportedly found Ghaly dead at 12:47 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the gunman, identified as Knight, enter the store about a minute before Ghaly was shot. The gunman could then be seen leaving the store on foot heading South on Dickerson Pike.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Scattered rain Sunday afternoon, then watching the Tropics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have 90s early in the week, but all 'eyes' are on Laura and Marco

News

Clarksville Police asking for public’s assistance in shooting investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Police are searching for a person of interest, Joshua Dycus, who left the scene of the shooting.

News

Clarksville man accused of shooting, killing wife, two young children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Clarksville man is accused of shooting and killing his wife and their two small children.

News

Knox County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19, two others in quarantine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Eighth District Commissioner Richie Beeler tested positive for the virus and two other commissioners, Carson Dailey and Charles Busler, who work closely with him have been asked to stay home until the end of August.

Latest News

News

Jason Wright makes history as youngest, first Black NFL team president

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Wright, a former player and partner at McKinsey and Company, is the first Black person to hold that title in NFL history. At age 38, he's also the youngest.

News

17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The 17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center featuring more than 100 companies showcasing their services.

News

Rescue crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who went missing in the Detroit River

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body of off-duty firefighter Sgt. Sivad Johnson has been recovered by Detroit police and fire divers, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police for the Metro Detroit region.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural to be repainted following vandalism

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris, Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The mural was defaced on July 29.

News

Two Louisville men arrested in Blount County on drug charges

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Two Louisville men were arrested on multiple drug charges in Blount County Saturday.

News

Cat sneaks aboard 1,800-plus mile flight from California to Maine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A cat snuck into a C-17 cargo plane flying out of Travis Air Force base in California and landed in Bangor, Maine earlier this summer.