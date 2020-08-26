Pruitt moves practice to let UT players march against racism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer says head coach Jeremy Pruitt “has been on the front lines” as student athletes work to confront racism.

UT athletes announced a march on Knoxville to combat institutionalized racism. The march is set for this weekend.

“ I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept”



- Angela Davis



Join us August 29th as we march TOGETHER on campus. We emphasize and stress to those who attend and join us to PLEASE wear your masks.#marchonmycampus2020 pic.twitter.com/CqOZlktaDb — Trey Smith (@TreySmith73) August 15, 2020

Palmer said Pruitt has worked with athletes and he moved practice “to make sure we can attend the march.”

“As a team and as African Americans we’re just striving for change,” Palmer said. “Whether that’s through knowledge and being able to spread awareness and being able to understand where we’re coming from.”

He added that it’s not their intent to force “anything on anybody.”

The march is set for August 29 at noon. Those who wish to attended are asked to meet at the Torchbearer Statue and wear masks.

