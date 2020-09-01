Advertisement

Senior pet of the month: Presley

Meet WVLT's first senior pet of the month, Presley!
Here is our first Senior Dog! Meet Presley!
Here is our first Senior Dog! Meet Presley!
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet September’s senior pet of the month from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, Presley!

Presley is a 12-year-old mixed breed with much love to give. He weighs 37 pounds and is always excited to meet new people.

Anyone interested in meeting Presley is asked to email the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley at Adoption@HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!

