Senior pet of the month: Presley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet September’s senior pet of the month from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, Presley!

Presley is a 12-year-old mixed breed with much love to give. He weighs 37 pounds and is always excited to meet new people.

Anyone interested in meeting Presley is asked to email the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley at Adoption@HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.