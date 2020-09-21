Hundreds in Knoxville gather for vigil honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people gathered at Krutch Park in Knoxville Sunday to remember the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her passing on Friday.

Justice Ginsburg died after battling pancreatic cancer for several years.

The vigil was put together by Women’s March Coalition of East Tennessee, Tennessee Advocates of Planned Parenthood and Indivisible of East Tennessee, according to a Facebook event titled ‘Vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’.

The event was scheduled from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

All in attendance were asked to wear mask and practice social distancing.

