Detached finger at Anderson Co. crime scene leads deputies to suspect

The finger was reportedly transported to UT Medical Center along with Seeber and the suspect was questioned.
(KY3)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man is accused of stealing a log splitter from Anderson County after police said he left his finger and a cell phone behind.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s office, deputies reported to the 900 block of Batley Road in the Marlow community after receiving reports of a stolen log splitter Thursday around 9:00 a.m.

The owner of the property told deputies after noticing tools and other items scattered at the end of the property driveway, he also discovered the suspect’s finger and a cell phone.

The sheriff’s office said as part of the investigation, deputies called around to area hospitals to locate a patient with a missing finger, leading them to 50-year-old Hugh John Seeber, who was “dropped off at the Methodist Medical Center Emergency Room around 4 a.m. with a finger missing," ACSO said.

The finger was reportedly transported to UT Medical Center along with Seeber and the suspect was questioned.

Seeber was arrested and charged with felony theft of property.

“I am very proud of the work our guys did today. Mr. Seeber’s finger pointed us in the right direction which led to him being charged,” Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker said.

Seeber is reportedly undergoing surgery to reattach the finger.

“You just can’t make up the odd things that we find at crime scenes,” District Attorney General, Dave Clark said.

