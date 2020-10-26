Human skull wearing sunglasses found on fireplace mantle in Morgan County identified as missing man

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A human skull, wearing sunglasses, found on a fireplace mantle in Morgan County in March 2019, has been identified as a man missing since 2012.

According to a release from District Attorney Russell Johnson, the skull was discovered in 2019 and placed on a fireplace mantle for a year before the sheriff’s office was informed. When they were told, deputies retrieved the skull and sent it off for DNA testing performed by the Knox County Regional Forensics Center and the UT Department of Anthropology.

More than a year later, investigators said the skull was identified as that of Junior Will McCann, who has been missing since September 2012.

Johnson said that, “Speculation and rumor is that Junior McCann was possibly killed by a family member who is now deceased as well.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call (423) 346-6262.

