Ole Smoky Distillery receives ten awards for peanut butter whiskey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery announced their peanut butter whiskey has received ten awards of national recognition.

“We are thrilled that industry experts have honored Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey in its first year. After sampling the product with thousands of visitors at our distilleries, we knew we had a winner. We are confident that we’ve created the best peanut butter product, with a delicious and authentic creamy peanut butter taste. We are excited to continue expanding distribution to make the product available to more consumers across the country, especially as we approach the holiday season," says Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery.

Ole Smoky Peanut Butter Whiskey earned ten prestigious spirit awards in 2020, including:

· Triple Gold from Micro Liquor Spirits Awards

· Double Gold from SIP Awards

· Gold Medal from The Spirit Business - American Whiskey Competition

· Silver Medal from China Wine & Spirits Awards (CWSA)

· Silver Medal from Denver International Spirits Competition

· Silver Medal from New York International Spirits Competition

· Silver Medal from John Barleycorn Awards

· Silver Medal from North American Bourbon & Whiskey Competition

· Silver Medal from Beverage Testing Institute - American Whiskey

· Silver Medal from Whiskies of the World Awards

