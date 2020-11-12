“What kind of risk are you willing to take,” Dr. Fauci warns against Thanksgiving gatherings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thanksgiving is weeks away and many families are left wondering how to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases reach record-breaking numbers.

On Monday, the CDC updated its holiday guidance, noting the virus crisis is worsening and that small household gatherings are “an important contributor.” The CDC said individuals should stay home, avoid travel and if they must gather, do so outside.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said each family needs to make a risk assessment about what the risks and benefits of their holiday traditions are.

“It’s an important family holiday. I mean, every family is different. If you have someone in the family, an elderly person or person with an underlying condition who, whatever that underlying condition may be—diabetes, obesity, hypertension, someone on chemotherapy for one reason or other, cancer, auto-immune disease—you really need to make a decision,” Fauci said. “

The CDC reported individuals with underlying health conditions, like those Fauci mentioned are at a greater risk of having severe complications from COVID-19 that may lead to “hospitalization, admission to the ICU, intubation or mechanical ventilation, or death."

“Do I want to put that person at an increased risk by having people coming in from all parts of the country, usually in a crowded airport without necessarily knowing if they’re infected, without having time to get tested or time to do quarantine? Make your own decision. What kind of risk are you willing to take,” Fauci said.

Fauci said his three daughters won’t return home for the holidays since they live across the country. Fauci said he and his wife made the decision since they are at an increased risk for severe complications.

Fauci and his wife plan to have a small dinner together and enjoy time with their family via Zoom.

“Now that was just the decision we made. I’m not saying every family needs to make that decision, but quite frankly, I’m proud of my daughters, that they were really concerned about their quote “elderly” dad,” Fauci said.

For more information in the CDC’s guidance for the Thanksgiving holiday, click here.

