Christian organization finalizes purchase of Hiwassee College

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The purchase of Hiwassee College was finalized Tuesday.

According to a release, the Board of Trustees at Hiwassee College in collaboration with the Bruderhof announced the purchase and sale of Hiwassee College’s campus.

“This has been a long but faithful process since the college held its final graduation in May 2019. The board’s sole desire has been the preservation and continued use of these hallowed grounds, so we are pleased to have found a purchaser that will build on the legacy of the college while continuing to be an asset to Monroe County and East Tennessee,” said Board Chair, Rev. Jason Gattis.

The Bruderhof is a Christian communal organization and plan to refurbish the campus in order to operate a Christian community of families, elementary school and workshop.

“People here couldn’t be nicer. My wife and I are really looking forward to putting down roots in Madisonville and making new friends. One thing we have particularly appreciated is meeting alumni of the college and hearing their fond memories. I know it was difficult for many people to see the college close, but we are inspired to begin building community again, both on the property itself and within the wider community that has welcomed us so warmly,” says John Burleson, one of four Bruderhof members staying on the campus.

The college was a private liberal arts college located in Madisonville, Tenn. The college founded in 1849 is associated with The United Methodist Church and offered associates degrees as well as bachelor’s degrees.

