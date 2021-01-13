Advertisement

Knoxville seniors get happy surprise in the midst of a gloomy pandemic

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Long-term care facilities in Knoxville are getting a cheery surprise in the cold days of January. The Adopt A Grandparent Balloon Buddy program takes donations or sponsorships from people in the area and gifts a 28-inch balloon to residents in long term care facilities in Knoxville.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the delivery truck came to Morning Pointe where the surprise took place.

One resident said she named her balloon Annabelle, while another said they named it Jolly.

A Morning Pointe spokesperson said the motive behind making this possible was to remind the people that live in Morning Pointe that they are loved and not forgotten in the dreary times of this pandemic.

“It makes you happy to see. People are so good and kind to do that, thank you,” says one resident of two years.

Another says that the gift was unexpected and they’re excited to have a bright spot added to their room for the foreseeable future.

