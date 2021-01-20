Advertisement

Limousine awaits ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison if Trump pardons him

By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A limousine stood by all day outside a Texas federal prison in hopes the man known as Joe Exotic would be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the “Tiger King,” is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin.

The entire story was told in the widely watched multi-part documentary “Tiger King” on Netflix.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team asked Trump to pardon him two weeks ago. The president was expected to issue pardons to as many as 100 people before leaving office at noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Deanna and her mom
“It’s like whack-a-mole:” Woman tries to get 80 year old mom COVID-19 vaccine in Knox Co.
According to KCSO, Warrants Officer Toby Keiser died after a battle with COVID-19 on Monday.
KCSO mourns loss of officer who died from COVID-19
A man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested after an hours-long standoff with...
North Carolina mom identifies son as her killer before dying

Latest News

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump expected to pardon former strategist Steve Bannon
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, inmate firefighters prepare to battle the Kincade Fire near...
Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks
East Tennessean's Celebrate Dolly's Birthday
East Tennesseans celebrate Dolly’s birthday
New life for old memories
New life for old memories at Knox Co. library