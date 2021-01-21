Older rescue dogs find homes with Anderson County Sheriff’s family and office

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooper isn’t interested in following orders from the Anderson County Sheriff or in playing ball, but he’s always ready for a tummy rub.

Cooper is one of the older dogs from the Anderson County animal shelter, and he found a forever home with Russell and Crystal Baker and their daughter Ansley.

“We agreed to take him over the weekend to get him out,” the sheriff said, “and we just absolutely fell in love with him.”

His wife added, “We wanted to keep him. We didn’t want to send him back.”

Shelter director Charles Porter appreciates folks giving older dogs a chance, and adds they have a lot to offer.

“As in the case with Cooper, an older dog, lot of times you’ll get an animal that’s already learned a lot of basic things. It’s not chewing, it’s not teething. Some of them are already potty broke.”

On the force at the sheriff’s office is another rescue dog named Max. He works with Corporal Kim Lay, sniffing out drugs and helping kids.

“Max was also tested through our trainer,” Lay said. “He has a very high ball drive, and he’s also high energy, which is what we need as far as a working dog for the schools.”

You can check out the Anderson County shelter here.

