Advertisement

Older rescue dogs find homes with Anderson County Sheriff’s family and office

Older dogs need homes, too.
Cooper becomes a member of Sheriff Russell Barker's family.
Cooper becomes a member of Sheriff Russell Barker's family.(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooper isn’t interested in following orders from the Anderson County Sheriff or in playing ball, but he’s always ready for a tummy rub.

Cooper is one of the older dogs from the Anderson County animal shelter, and he found a forever home with Russell and Crystal Baker and their daughter Ansley.

“We agreed to take him over the weekend to get him out,” the sheriff said, “and we just absolutely fell in love with him.”

His wife added, “We wanted to keep him. We didn’t want to send him back.”

Shelter director Charles Porter appreciates folks giving older dogs a chance, and adds they have a lot to offer.

“As in the case with Cooper, an older dog, lot of times you’ll get an animal that’s already learned a lot of basic things. It’s not chewing, it’s not teething. Some of them are already potty broke.”

On the force at the sheriff’s office is another rescue dog named Max. He works with Corporal Kim Lay, sniffing out drugs and helping kids.

“Max was also tested through our trainer,” Lay said. “He has a very high ball drive, and he’s also high energy, which is what we need as far as a working dog for the schools.”

You can check out the Anderson County shelter here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Hidden door in floor of former downtown Morristown hotel leads to mysterious tunnel.
Trap door lures folks underground in downtown Morristown

Latest News

We Back Pat
We Back Pat
Image Source: LOCAL12 / CNN VAN
2 city councils pass hair discrimination protection ordinances in North Carolina
There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
Rachel Adams
Missing woman prompts search in Knox County