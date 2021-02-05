Structure fire causes road closure in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire Friday morning.

According to fire officials, Boyd’s Creek Highway is closed between Chapman Highway and Radar Road due to the incident.

Drivers are instructed to use an alternate route throughout the morning.

The road is expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m., fire officials said.

Sevier Co. - Structure fire has Boyd’s Creek Hwy CLOSED between Chapman Hwy. and Radar Dr. approx reopening 10AM pic.twitter.com/UOtO0Inq6W — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) February 5, 2021

