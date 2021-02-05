Advertisement

Structure fire causes road closure in Sevier County

Structure fire has Boyd’s Creek Hwy CLOSED between Chapman Hwy. and Radar Dr. approx reopening 10AM(Seymour Volunteer Fire Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire Friday morning.

According to fire officials, Boyd’s Creek Highway is closed between Chapman Highway and Radar Road due to the incident.

Drivers are instructed to use an alternate route throughout the morning.

The road is expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m., fire officials said.

