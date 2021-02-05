Structure fire causes road closure in Sevier County
Published: Feb. 5, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire Friday morning.
According to fire officials, Boyd’s Creek Highway is closed between Chapman Highway and Radar Road due to the incident.
Drivers are instructed to use an alternate route throughout the morning.
The road is expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m., fire officials said.
