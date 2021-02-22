Public comment sought on Big South Fork park fee increases

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Public comment is being taken on a proposal to increase some fees at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky, the National Park Service said.

The proposal is for increases in the daily fee for overnight stays at some park campgrounds and for daily use of picnic shelters and a new venue for event reservations. The changes would take effect on May 1.

New fees being proposed at Bandy Creek, Blue Heron and Alum Ford campgrounds range from $15 to $140 per night. Picnic shelter rental fees would increase from $10 to $30 per day. A two-hour reservation for the new Blue Heron Overlook Gazebo would be $120.

Comments may be submitted by mail from Monday through March 22 to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Attention: Park Superintendent – Proposed Campground Fee Increases, 4564 Leatherwood Road, Oneida, TN 37841.

