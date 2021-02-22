Advertisement

Public comment sought on Big South Fork park fee increases

File photo: Big South Fork National Park (Canva)
File photo: Big South Fork National Park (Canva)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Public comment is being taken on a proposal to increase some fees at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky, the National Park Service said.

The proposal is for increases in the daily fee for overnight stays at some park campgrounds and for daily use of picnic shelters and a new venue for event reservations. The changes would take effect on May 1.

New fees being proposed at Bandy Creek, Blue Heron and Alum Ford campgrounds range from $15 to $140 per night. Picnic shelter rental fees would increase from $10 to $30 per day. A two-hour reservation for the new Blue Heron Overlook Gazebo would be $120.

Comments may be submitted by mail from Monday through March 22 to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Attention: Park Superintendent – Proposed Campground Fee Increases, 4564 Leatherwood Road, Oneida, TN 37841.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
A man was found dead in a Tenn. waste management facility
Tenn. man shot, killed at waste management facility
Snap Road in Sevierville reopens following water main break
missing Claiborne Co. man
Multiple agencies, community members search for missing Claiborne Co. man

Latest News

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook Unicoi...
USGS confirms magnitude 2.4 earthquake in Unicoi County
Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older
Debra Johnson / Source: DOC
Highway section honors slain Tennessee corrections official
The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed two weather-related fatalities in Sumner County,...
10 deaths in Tennessee storm aftermath as water woes linger