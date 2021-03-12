Greene County 911 unable to receive cellphone calls
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greene County officials announced dispatchers are unable to receive cellphone calls from individuals in need of 911 services.
Officials said a fiber cut outage has prevented wireless calls from reaching emergency services.
Anyone in need of emergency services is advised to call 423-639-7408 until further notice.
Greene County officials said they don’t have an estimated time for the issue to be resolved.
