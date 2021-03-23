Advertisement

Tennessee bill aims to ban books addressing LGBTQ lifestyles, issues in public schools

House Bill 0800 states the promotion of “LGBT issues and lifestyles” should face the same restrictions as teaching religion in public school.
Mar. 23, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lawmakers introduced a bill that would ban books that support or address LGBTQ lifestyles and issues in public schools.

The bill refers to those educational materials as, “innapropriate” and stated promoting LGBTQ issues and lifestyles in public schools offends a “significant portion of students’ parents and Tennessee residents with Christian values.”

The legislation said Tennessee public schools should focus on academic subjects like science and math.

The Tennessee Businesses Against Discrimination sent a letter to state lawmakers, showing their opposition to any bills that discriminate against the LGBTQ Tennesseans.

