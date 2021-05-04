Advertisement

Dog of the month: Amber

By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: May. 4, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet WVLT’s May dog of the month from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, Amber!

Amber was adopted and later returned to the Human Society 70 pounds overweight.

“She’s a diva and prefers to be your one and only forever friend,” the Humane Society said. “Whoever takes a chance on this wonderful dog will be rewarded with an absolutely amazing best friend.”

Anyone interested in meeting Amber is asked to email the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley at Adoption@HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!

