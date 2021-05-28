Advertisement

Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville

WVLT is following reports of alleged migrant children coming to Tennessee and being transported to other states in the southeast. We told you about this earlier in the week.
By David Sikes, Alivia Harris, Arial Starks , Ashley Bohle, William Puckett and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.

WVLT received a tip that a group of migrant children or teens were reportedly on a flight headed to McGhee-Tyson Airport.

Flight records show the plane originated in Long Beach, California, and landed at McGhee Tyson Airport at the TacAir terminal just after 11:15 p.m. According to reports from CBS affiliate KCAL, hundreds of children found at the border were being held in a convention center in Long Beach, California.

Flight pattern of plane reportedly carrying migrant children
Flight pattern of plane reportedly carrying migrant children(WVLT)

WVLT captured video of people loading onto two different busses at TacAir. The video appeared to show primarily pre-teen and teenage children. WVLT News blurred the faces of the individuals to protect the identities of anyone on the plane.

WVLT followed one of the buses along Interstate 75 as it crossed over the Kentucky border. The other bus traveled south on Alcoa Highway.

WVLT has made several phone calls in an attempt to gain more information into the situation.

When contacted by phone, The Malone Bus Company based in Cleveland, Tennessee, hung up when asked questions about why its buses were being used. Now calls to the company are sent straight to voicemail. The Malone Bus Company was the same company that was hired to transport migrants last week from Chattanooga.

A McGhee Tyson Airport spokesperson said they did not have any information because the plane landed at TacAir, TacAir is a fixed-based operator that works with private aircraft. WVLT also spoke with the airline who said its policy is not to comment.

Governor Lee’s Press Secretary Casey Black said the Governor was not made aware of the flight, nor was anyone on their team.

“We have made numerous requests for information and transparency from the Biden Administration since March they have not responded to those requests. Everything we have learned has come from news reports like yours,” the governor’s office stated.

Governor Bill Lee made the following statement in response to reports made earlier this week:

“When we demanded answers, they cut off transparency & emboldened one of the worst human trafficking crises we’ve seen at our border in the last 20 years. I commend Senator Hagerty and Senator Blackburn for calling this out. Tennesseans deserve to know who is coming into our state.”

Governor Lee said Tennessee declined, “the Biden Administration’s request to house unaccompanied minors and called on the administration to secure the border and stop scattering children across the country.”

WVLT has reached out to the U.S. Department Of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Department of Defense. None of the agencies have responded.

