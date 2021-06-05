Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
A Smoky Mountains visitor had a chance encounter with one of the two venomous species of snake in the park.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Great Smokey Mountains visitor spotted a rare sight Wednesday- a Timber Rattlesnake. National Park officials posted a video of the sighting on the park’s Facebook page, pointing out how rare it is to see one of the two venomous species of snake that lives in the area.
“Only 2 of the 23 species of snakes that live in the park are venomous: the Northern Copperhead and Timber Rattlesnake. They are rarely seen, but this case was different!” the post said.
Officials gave some safety tips as well. Snakes generally will not attack unless provoked, so visitors should stay back and calmly move away from any they see, officials said.
Officials also recommended visitors stay on designated trails and wear proper footwear to avoid dangerous snake encounters.
