Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies

A Smoky Mountains visitor had a chance encounter with one of the two venomous species of snake in the park.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Great Smokey Mountains visitor spotted a rare sight Wednesday- a Timber Rattlesnake. National Park officials posted a video of the sighting on the park’s Facebook page, pointing out how rare it is to see one of the two venomous species of snake that lives in the area.

Timber Rattlesnake

Most park visitors' first question when they see a snake is, "Is it poisonous?" The answer is we give is almost always "no," since only 2 of the 23 species of snakes that live in the park are venomous: the Northern Copperhead and Timber Rattlesnake. They are rarely seen, but this case was different! This Timber Rattlesnake was basking in the warm sun on Wednesday. The likelihood of an average visitor seeing a venomous snake in the Smokies is extremely small. However, if you happen to come across a snake on a trail, stay calm. Snakes are generally shy and will not attack unless provoked, so it's best to leave them be and back away from them. Staying on designated trails and wearing proper footwear are also good snake safety tips! Alt text: A Timber Rattlesnake spotted off the side of the road Video: Hannah Jordan

Posted by Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday, June 4, 2021

“Only 2 of the 23 species of snakes that live in the park are venomous: the Northern Copperhead and Timber Rattlesnake. They are rarely seen, but this case was different!” the post said.

Officials gave some safety tips as well. Snakes generally will not attack unless provoked, so visitors should stay back and calmly move away from any they see, officials said.

Officials also recommended visitors stay on designated trails and wear proper footwear to avoid dangerous snake encounters.

