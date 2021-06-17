Advertisement

Naked Knoxville man arrested after turning flips on Broadway

Webb is charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Anthony Webb, 20
Anthony Webb, 20(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said a man was arrested after he allegedly turned flips while exposing himself in downtown Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers responded to the 2800 block of Broadway after receiving multiple reports of a man taking off his clothes in the roadway.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Webb, 20, reportedly approached a vehicle in the roadway and attempted to get inside. Webb then proceeded to attempt flips in the road exposing himself to people inside nearby businesses and those passing by, police said.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, Webb was, “screaming irately, frantically jumping around and sweating profusely.” According to police, Webb’s eyes were fully dilated, “indicating he was under the influence.”

Webb reportedly ran from officers towards the roadway. Officers said they were able to grab onto Webb’s arms but he continued to attempt to escape. At one point, police said Webb got on all fours and attempted to crawl away while making loud screaming noises.

Officers eventually restrained Webb after he smacked his head on the ground, reports stated. Webb was given a dose of Ketamine in an attempt to slow his 180 BPM heart rate, police said.

Webb was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation. He is charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

