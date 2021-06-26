Advertisement

Cleveland police officer and business owner give mother free set of tires

A Cleveland police officer helped a mother replace all four of her tires free of charge.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cleveland Police Department officer helped a mother replace her dangerous bald tires, officials with the department announced on Facebook.

Officer Bradley Colbaugh responded to a routine call for service and found a young woman identified as Alyssa and her 2-year-old son Karson stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire Thursday. Officer Colbaugh noticed that in addition to the flat, Alyssa was driving on severely bald tires, which can be dangerous, the post said.

Alyssa explained to Officer Colbaugh that she had just started a new job and was unable to afford a new set of tires at the time. After hearing this, Officer Colbaugh called Bobby Wilson, his childhood friend and owner of Finish Line Tire & Automotive.

“The officer and business owner arranged for Alyssa’s vehicle to be towed to Finish Line Tire & Automotive, Bobby’s business, where Bobby and his guys not only changed the flat tire, but replaced all four tires with brand new ones, free of charge,” the post said.

Alyssa was grateful to have the help. “Officer Colbaugh went above and beyond what he had to do. It was definitely a blessing and helped us get back on our feet,” Alyssa said.

