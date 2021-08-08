One killed in fatal Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at Lonsdale Homes Apartments early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. around Minnesota Ave. and Pascal Ave., according to a police report. Officers on the scene say they found three victims suffering gunshot wounds around Lot D of the complex.

All three people were taken to UT Medical Center, where one victim was pronounced deceased. The other two people have serious but not life-threatening injuries, KPD officials said.

There is no suspect at this time, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

This is an ongoing investigation.

