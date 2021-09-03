How to pay respect to Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’re welcome to stop by to write a message for Ryan Knauss’s family at a memorial that has been set up to honor the Knoxville soldier.

The Gibbs High School graduate was a 23 year old Army Staff Sergeant who died in Afghanistan last week.

There’s a memorial at the corner of Emory Road and Tazewell Pike in front of the Weigel’s.

People stopped by the memorial for Corryton native and Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss to leave notes for his family and pay their respects. You can visit and leave a note or card for his family at the Weigel's at Emory Road and Tazewell Pike. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/UIYjqkfPIb — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) September 3, 2021

You can thank him or share kind words on the back of the poster. Feel free to leave an American flag, flowers or flameless candles.

Zackery Perkins, 10, and his family and friends had a message for the Knauss family.

”I know it’s tough. God Bless You,” said Perkins.

There’s also a card box for people to drop notes to his family. It is emptied daily and given to them.

The memorial will be up for a couple weeks. If you stop by be sure to bring a black ink, permanent marker.

