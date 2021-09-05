Advertisement

Nashville man charged with storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

An arrest warrant says the FBI received tips that Cunningham had breached the Capitol building on Jan 6.
Police in riot gear protect the old state capitol building in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, May 31,...
Police in riot gear protect the old state capitol building in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. It was the second day of protests in the North Carolina capital following the death of Minnesotan George Floyd while in police custody. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)(Allen G. Breed | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Federal court documents say a Tennessee man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records showed Christopher Michael Cunningham was charged Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia with illegally entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and other charges.

The Nashville man is one of nearly 600 people who have been charged after thousands of rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

An arrest warrant says the FBI received tips that Cunningham had breached the Capitol building on Jan 6. The warrant said Cunningham was identified though cell phone records, video surveillance and photos of him inside the building.

On Feb. 23, Cunningham told the Metro Nashville Police Department that a pressure washer was stolen from his front porch, the FBI said. While speaking with a Nashville police officer, Cunningham said he had entered the Capitol on Jan 6.

Cunningham has been arrested in Tennessee. His lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the charges Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Bill Lee
Federal judge rules against Gov. Lee’s mask opt-out order
Officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County near Crab Orchard.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy injured in officer-involved shooting
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza order to jail results in charges

Latest News

Cars driving in the Jeep ride for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Hundreds honor Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss in Jeep motorcade
Heavy downpours for some overnight
Cold front brings downpours overnight, clearing out for Labor Day
Ember will report to duty at 7:00 a.m. on Monday morning.
Sevierville Fire Department welcomes new worker, Ember the Dalmatian
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged with fleeing fatal motorcycle crash