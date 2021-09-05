Nashville man charged with storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Federal court documents say a Tennessee man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records showed Christopher Michael Cunningham was charged Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia with illegally entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and other charges.

The Nashville man is one of nearly 600 people who have been charged after thousands of rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

An arrest warrant says the FBI received tips that Cunningham had breached the Capitol building on Jan 6. The warrant said Cunningham was identified though cell phone records, video surveillance and photos of him inside the building.

On Feb. 23, Cunningham told the Metro Nashville Police Department that a pressure washer was stolen from his front porch, the FBI said. While speaking with a Nashville police officer, Cunningham said he had entered the Capitol on Jan 6.

Cunningham has been arrested in Tennessee. His lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the charges Thursday.

