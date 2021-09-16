Advertisement

Leftovers from UT games make way to stomachs of Knoxville homeless

The University of Tennessee donated 1,000 pounds of food to Knox Area Rescue Ministries following UT’s home game Saturday.
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee, as almost one hundred thousand people file in and out of Neyland Stadium to cheer on the Vols.

Inside the walls of the hallowed grounds are vendors selling food, and Vol Dining catering skyboxes and events being held at the popular stadium.

A realization is some of that food will not be consumed.

In steps, the University of Tennessee Culinary Institute and others, to see that the leftovers, aren’t wasted.

”All of these different entities on campus come together to save food on campus from those games and then donate them to KARM and other entities in town,” said Tyler White, the program manager of the University of Tennessee Culinary Institute.

Following Tennessee’s home game against Pitt, the Culinary Institute and Office of Sustainability collected nearly 1,300 pounds of leftover food.

The groups organized it, wrapped it, and sorted it, eventually donating 1,000 pounds of it, to Knox Area Rescue Ministries.

”Our guests love something different. You know last night we served some of that and they kept coming back for seconds and thirds so it was wonderful,” said Liz Galloway, the director of kitchen services at KARM.

Wednesday night KARM served pork tenderloins, buffalo chicken mac and cheese, and a tossed salad, all from the kitchens on the campus of the University of Tennessee and prepared for Vol football games.

”We do believe here at KARM that all relationships do begin with a meal,” said Galloway.

Foods like pork tenderloin, and buffalo chicken, are rare for a food pantry like KARM, but this alone can prove it doesn’t have to be the same food served all the time.

”So we’re trying to break the stigma of what a food pantry is and what rescued food is. Everybody when we told them what we’re doing, they think rescued food is popcorn, nachos, and hot dogs because that’s what the average fan sees when they go, but what they don’t see is what Vol dining is doing in the skyboxes and those events and that’s where the food comes from,” said White.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Knauss welcomed home
No cost to the Knauss family, according to Army officials
A view of law enforcement agencies that came out to pray in the parking lot of LeConte Medical...
Law enforcement agencies gather to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
VFL Parys Haralson dies
VFL Parys Haralson dies, according to UT officials
Cocke County man fatally shot
Man in custody following Cocke County shooting

Latest News

Ivermectin
Mid-South poison control centers seeing increased calls for ivermectin
Tennessee Poison Center warns of dangers in taking anti-parasitic drug for COVID-19
Without a vehicle or public transportation some in rural America rely on charity for rides to...
Movilidad limitada: sin un vehículo o transporte público, algunos habitantes de las zonas rurales de Estados Unidos dependen de la limosna para llevarlos a médicos y tiendas.
Without a vehicle or public transportation some in rural America rely on charity for rides to...
Limited Mobility: Lack of transportation options a problem for many in rural America