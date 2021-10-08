Advertisement

F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why

F-16 fighter jets could be seen and heard flying over Knoxville on Friday.
KC135 & F-16
KC135 & F-16(None)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - F-16 fighter jets and a KC-135 Stratotanker conducted a practice flight over Knoxville Friday afternoon in preparation for a flyover planned for the University of Tennessee football game Saturday.

After the national anthem, the planes will fly over Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9 when the Vols take on South Carolina.

Pilots from both South Carolina and Tennessee will participate. Officials said a KC136 tanker aircraft and four F-16 fighter jets will fly in formations that have never been done before over Neyland Stadium.

Some WVLT News viewers reported seeing fighter jets escorting a larger plane and reached out to the newsroom to learn why.

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 134th Refueling Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard and four F-16s from the 169th Fighter Wing of the South Carolina Air National Guard, stationed at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Columbia, will participate.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells showing trail near home where he believes Summer disappeared.
Father of missing five-year-old Summer Wells shows trail where he believes his daughter went missing
Sevier County Courthouse
FBI Knoxville investigating at Sevier County Courthouse
Holly Harvard
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers looking for missing woman
Knox County Board of Education meets
“Friday will be my last day as a KCS student” | Knox County Schools mask mandate sparks emotion
Two Sevier County deputy clerks indicted, prompting FBI raid

Latest News

Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Gov. Bill Lee calls for review of Tennessee’s education funding formula
Rain decreasing ahead of a steamy weekend.
Rain tapering off today, warm air sticks around
Rain decreasing ahead of a steamy weekend.
Your Forecast: Tracking decreasing rain coverage