F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - F-16 fighter jets and a KC-135 Stratotanker conducted a practice flight over Knoxville Friday afternoon in preparation for a flyover planned for the University of Tennessee football game Saturday.

After the national anthem, the planes will fly over Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9 when the Vols take on South Carolina.

Pilots from both South Carolina and Tennessee will participate. Officials said a KC136 tanker aircraft and four F-16 fighter jets will fly in formations that have never been done before over Neyland Stadium.

Some WVLT News viewers reported seeing fighter jets escorting a larger plane and reached out to the newsroom to learn why.

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 134th Refueling Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard and four F-16s from the 169th Fighter Wing of the South Carolina Air National Guard, stationed at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Columbia, will participate.

Knoxville get ready to hear this! These F-16s are headed your way for a practice flight @wvlt pic.twitter.com/fr0x3xQFxm — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) October 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.