F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why
F-16 fighter jets could be seen and heard flying over Knoxville on Friday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - F-16 fighter jets and a KC-135 Stratotanker conducted a practice flight over Knoxville Friday afternoon in preparation for a flyover planned for the University of Tennessee football game Saturday.
After the national anthem, the planes will fly over Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9 when the Vols take on South Carolina.
Pilots from both South Carolina and Tennessee will participate. Officials said a KC136 tanker aircraft and four F-16 fighter jets will fly in formations that have never been done before over Neyland Stadium.
Some WVLT News viewers reported seeing fighter jets escorting a larger plane and reached out to the newsroom to learn why.
A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 134th Refueling Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard and four F-16s from the 169th Fighter Wing of the South Carolina Air National Guard, stationed at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Columbia, will participate.
