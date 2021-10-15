TWRA mourns loss of Sevier Co. wildlife officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is mourning the loss of Sevier Co. Wildlife Officer, Gene Parker, who passed away while off-duty Monday morning on Oct 11.

Donnie Gene Parker Jr., 46, of Strawberry Plains, TN, was a graduate of Carter High School and the University of Tennessee.

Officer Parker was also a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.

He had served as a wildlife officer for 15 years and would often say that he actually got paid to do what he loved, according to a spokesperson.

Officer Parker was also a proud member of the TWRA Honor Guard.

Bridges Funeral Home on Rutledge Pike in Knoxville will host the funeral arrangements on Oct. 17. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The funeral service will begin after visitation, with the processional to Roseberry Cemetary following.

Officer Parker’s obituary can be found on the funeral home’s website.

TWRA said they extend their prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.