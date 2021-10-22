Advertisement

Elidio’s Pizza gets national shoutout from Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports

The owner said he did not know Portnoy when he walked in the door but he was thankful for the highlight.
By Paige Hill and Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, visited Elidio’s Pizza during his trip to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Ole Miss game and gave it a score of 7.5.

Portnoy has been very picky in his videoed reviews so the score was pretty high in his rankings.

While eating a large slice from Elidio’s, Portnoy commented on the tasty crust, good service and light dough.

“..Solid undercarriage, big fluffy crust..I don’t know why I think this but it’s a really good pizza,” Portnoy said in the video.

The owner, Elidio Curi said that many of their customers had watched the video but the line was something the pizza shop is used to on a daily basis. He also said he was thankful for the customers who supported his business over the years.

“They’re very supportive during this time, especially this last year...We didn’t slow down at all even with this crisis that is going on,” Curi said.

Curi also said he did not know Portnoy when he walked in the door but he was thankful for the highlight.

You can visit Elidio’s Pizza in Powell or learn more at their website.

