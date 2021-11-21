Advertisement

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving expect a busy day

Staff expect to see a rise in customers coming in this holiday.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving expect a busy day
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving expect a busy day(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville businesses expect an increase in customers on Thanksgiving Day after seeing more people coming in on the holiday.

Some restaurants have started opening their doors on the holiday more recently, but at Shoney’s, they’ve been doing it for over 30 years.

Shoney’s catering manager, Howard Clark, said, “We’re here for the people who don’t have families to take the stress out of the holidays. Just come in and have a nice meal with your family that you have here.”

Clark has worked at Shoney’s for 32 years. During that time, he’s met a lot of regulars and even seen people eat all three meals there in one day.

“They’re expecting us to be open because we want to be there to provide meals for them even though they may not be able to cook for themselves,” Clark said.

Outside of their buffet, customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, and pie. It’ll be very similar to the meals Copper Cellar is also serving its customers.

The manager at Copper Cellar West, Jess Bersin, said, “If you can’t find something good to eat here, you’re not hungry.”

Copper Cellar didn’t start opening on Thanksgiving until the last couple of years. It’s received a lot more attention during that time.

Bersin said, “Days have gone by where they did a lot of cooking at the house, and these days maybe not so much and that really makes all of our stores quite busy.”

For some restaurant workers on Thanksgiving, they enjoy the warm hospitality of serving hundreds of customers on a holiday.

“Usually during the holidays, people are in that good happy holiday spirit so it’s always a fun day to work,” Clark said.

Shoney’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on Thanksgiving. Copper Cellar will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
What to expect this Winter in East Tennessee
WVLT News spoke with Greenwood on his time with the band and his relationship with the...
Lee Greenwood to perform with Pride of the Southland Marching Band
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Business potentially stopping vaccine mandates with new order
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

Latest News

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive female...
Body found near Inskip pool, KPD says
Cold front brings frigid mornings
Cold front brings rain overnight and frigid mornings
Police continue search for the person responsible for a hit and run on Saturday morning.
One dead following hit-and-run crash in Clinton
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, calls out instructions in front of quarterback Emory Jones...
Florida fires head coach Dan Mullen