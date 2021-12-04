Advertisement

WATCH: “UFO” sightings spark concerns among East Tennesseans

If you saw lights in the sky Friday, they weren’t aliens.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you saw lights in the sky Friday, they weren’t aliens. Some East Tennesseans told WVLT News they had spotted silent lines of bright lights in the sky in the Maryville area, sparking concerns of alien invaders.

Cole Blair managed to get the lights on video. He said he had no idea what was in the air above him. In the video you can hear him ask his dad “what is that?”

WVLT News reached out to 134th Air Refueling Wing Executive Officer Travers Hurst with the Tennessee Air National Guard about the lights. He said that the 1-230 Army Aviation Support Facility was flying four helicopters with spotlights, not extraterrestrials.

Lt. Col. Hurst also said that Elon Musk’s Starlink, a low orbit satellite that is being used to provide internet, was also visible tonight.

“I cannot substantiate any claims about aliens,” Lt. Col. Hurst said.

