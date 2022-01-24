Advertisement

3-day RAM Clinic coming to Knoxville

The clinic will be set up at the Jacob Building located at Chilhowee Park.
A dental exam given at a RAM Free Clinic.(Remote Area Medical)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will host a three-day pop-up clinic in Knoxville from Feb. 11 to 13 to provide free dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

The clinic will be set up at the Jacob Building located at Chilhowee Park, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave.

Services will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescription, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams, officials said. Due to time constraints, patients must choose between dental and vision services.

The parking lot for patients will be open no later than 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. Clinic officials said patients should be prepared with their food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. All patients will be required to wear a face mask and undergo a COVID-19 screening before receiving care.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Officials said they encourage people who would like services to arrive early.

Services provided by RAM will be free. An ID will not be required, a spokesperson said.

For more information about future pop-up clinics or volunteering, visit the RAM website.

