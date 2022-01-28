Advertisement

This hidden treasure could get you $1,000

There is a hidden treasure chest somewhere in Loudon County. The winner can trade in the chest for $1,000.
Searching for treasure in Loudon County.
Searching for treasure in Loudon County.(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Matt Guldan with Summit Sports Training Center says he wanted to get people out of the house, off their phones and away from their screens. He decided to start a treasure hunt using his own money.

“I thought back to when I was a wee boy and that things that captured my imagination and I thought of hidden treasure,” said Guldan.

Guldan says he hid a treasure chest somewhere in a public access spot with gold and silver inside. Whoever finds the chest can call Matt to trade it in for $1,000 or a year membership at Summit Sports Training Center.

He released a riddle with 26 missing words. Each week he is giving a clue to what the word is. He expects that people can narrow their search based on these clues.

“If I can get kids more excited about this than their phone, we’re heading in the right direction,” said Guldan.

You can follow along with the clues on his Facebook page here.

