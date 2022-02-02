Advertisement

Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges

Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs(Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A nurse practitioner in Louisiana was arrested for human trafficking and narcotics charges, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KALB reports the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit received complaints about a medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors.

RADE agents said they later discovered Mark Damian Declouet Jr. would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes.

Declouet was a psychiatric nurse practitioner in the Alexandria area.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs.

Authorities said they found suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at his home.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need.”

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

